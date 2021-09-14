Financial Survey: CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) versus Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Logiq alerts:

Logiq has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Logiq and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -63.60% -75.67% -57.97% CBIZ 7.66% 13.61% 6.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Logiq shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of CBIZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logiq and CBIZ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $37.91 million 2.11 -$14.51 million ($1.14) -3.04 CBIZ $963.90 million 1.80 $78.30 million $1.42 23.11

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Logiq and CBIZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CBIZ beats Logiq on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform. The AppLogiq segment is a platform-as-a-service enables small and medium sized businesses to create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 16, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services segment includes group health benefits consulting, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan services, and payroll. The National Practices segment deals with managed networking and hardware, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded by Michael G. DeGroote Sr. on October 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.