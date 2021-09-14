Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 7,210 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,210 ($94.20) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,064.62 ($79.23).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,287 ($69.07) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,738.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,881.44. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

