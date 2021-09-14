UBS Group Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.60 ($39.53) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €33.99 ($39.99).

EPA:VIV opened at €32.60 ($38.35) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €29.91 and its 200-day moving average is €29.15. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

