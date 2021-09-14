-$0.20 EPS Expected for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Moleculin Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 579,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 195,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 62,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.93. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

