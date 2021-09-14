Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Evercore ISI

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.88.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

