B. Riley Boosts Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Price Target to $21.00

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%. Analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 57,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.