Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Silgan has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

