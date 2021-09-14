Needham & Company LLC Lowers Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Price Target to $8.00

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Invacare in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Invacare alerts:

IVC opened at $6.49 on Friday. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $225.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Invacare by 33.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,204,000 after buying an additional 666,800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the first quarter worth $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Invacare by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invacare by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,566,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,642,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.