Financial Analysis: Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Glaukos alerts:

24.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Glaukos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Glaukos and Asensus Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 2 6 0 0 1.75 Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Glaukos presently has a consensus target price of $57.38, indicating a potential upside of 14.18%. Asensus Surgical has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.00%. Given Asensus Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Glaukos.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -21.24% -3.13% -1.93% Asensus Surgical -1,162.78% -35.38% -31.28%

Risk & Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glaukos and Asensus Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $224.96 million 10.40 -$120.35 million ($1.15) -43.70 Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 148.58 -$59.31 million ($0.63) -3.19

Asensus Surgical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asensus Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Asensus Surgical beats Glaukos on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B. Bergheim, Morteza Gharib, and Richard Hill on July 14, 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.