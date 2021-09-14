Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.75.

Autoliv stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $68.49 and a twelve month high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

