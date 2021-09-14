Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

CANF has been the topic of several other research reports. Aegis began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

CANF stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

