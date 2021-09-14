F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.87.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,513 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 98.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

