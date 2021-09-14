Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEMKT:BIOX opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $536.54 million, a PE ratio of -95.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

