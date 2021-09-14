Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05.

KALV has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 55,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 226,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at $168,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $32,052.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,067 shares of company stock worth $376,153. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

