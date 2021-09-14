Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $379.00 at Bank of America

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $324.00 to $379.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.99.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $339.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.24 and a 200-day moving average of $296.06. The company has a market capitalization of $215.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

