Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Lowered to C$7.25 at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AUY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.81.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.52. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $6.43.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

