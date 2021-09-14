Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Shares of ACH opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.45 and a beta of 1.98. Aluminum Co. of China has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth $279,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 8.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 40.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

