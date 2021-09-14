Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after buying an additional 3,169,069 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 237.3% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after buying an additional 1,477,540 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth about $21,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 130.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after buying an additional 909,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 31.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after buying an additional 677,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

