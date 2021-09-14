Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $658,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

