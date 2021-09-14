Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

