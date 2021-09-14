Contrasting Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) & Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights -69.79% -22.41% -18.13% Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A

61.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 35.33 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -24.36 Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkeley Lights.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Berkeley Lights and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus price target of $86.20, suggesting a potential upside of 154.58%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.86%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Berkeley Lights on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

