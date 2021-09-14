Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given Buy Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

NPIFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins raised Northland Power from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.25.

NPIFF stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.959 dividend. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

