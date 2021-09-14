National Bank Financial Raises Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$4.50

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGDPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Beacon Securities downgraded Marathon Gold to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Desjardins began coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.90.

Shares of MGDPF opened at $2.88 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

