Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.18

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €21.18 ($24.92) and traded as low as €19.60 ($23.06). Adler Group shares last traded at €19.68 ($23.15), with a volume of 328,536 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.18.

Adler Group Company Profile (ETR:ADJ)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

