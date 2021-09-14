Analysts Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will report sales of $41.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $39.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $158.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $170.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $183.03 million, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $205.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

JMIA stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 3.62. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 599.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

