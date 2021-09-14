VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
VIA optronics stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.17 million and a PE ratio of -22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95. VIA optronics has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $15.57.
VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%.
About VIA optronics
VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.
