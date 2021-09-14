VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VIA optronics stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.17 million and a PE ratio of -22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95. VIA optronics has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $15.57.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIA optronics during the 1st quarter worth $3,264,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in VIA optronics by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 253,990 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 634,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 895,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after acquiring an additional 445,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

