SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Increased to $405.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $405.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.75.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $352.66 on Friday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.94 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.23.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

