Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $325.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $282.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZS. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS opened at $267.84 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,134,456.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.