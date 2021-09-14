Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $43.67 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -161.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after acquiring an additional 488,250 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 19.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 461,671 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,540,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after acquiring an additional 230,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,119,000 after acquiring an additional 78,878 shares in the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.