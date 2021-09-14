T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s FY2021 earnings at $12.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.62.

TROW stock opened at $216.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.37. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

