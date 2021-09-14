Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

DWVYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Derwent London from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Derwent London presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

DWVYF stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

