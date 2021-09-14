Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $56.65 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
