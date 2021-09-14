Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $56.65 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

