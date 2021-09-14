The Berkeley Group’s (BKGFY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BKGFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised The Berkeley Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.15. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $5.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.08%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

