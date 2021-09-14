CIBC Reiterates Sell Rating for Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

CIBC reissued their sell rating on shares of Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

ACAZF stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.9459 per share. This is a positive change from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.91. This represents a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.