Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Desjardins upped their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.56.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$38.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$10.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. Empire has a twelve month low of C$34.13 and a twelve month high of C$42.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total transaction of C$109,941.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,703.57. Also, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total transaction of C$2,112,098.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at C$2,745,823.59. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

