Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.93 Million

Analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report sales of $33.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.43 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $30.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $119.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.96 million to $121.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $138.55 million, with estimates ranging from $137.51 million to $139.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $915.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

