$114.02 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will announce $114.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.50 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $95.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $446.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.41 million to $447.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $532.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $552.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $279,569.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $357,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,369 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $66,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNTV opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. Momentive Global has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

