Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners raised Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 998,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 810,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 39,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 30,726 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 558,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 120,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.