Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTLK opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,921,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

