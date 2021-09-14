Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of REPH opened at $2.17 on Friday. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 12.81.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

