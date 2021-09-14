Zacks Investment Research Lowers Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $67.28. The company has a market cap of $148.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. Research analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $48,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $109,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,119. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 123,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

