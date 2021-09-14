Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.07

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.07 and traded as low as C$3.00. Vitalhub shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 13,506 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VHI shares. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.35 to C$5.15 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Vitalhub from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, May 31st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

