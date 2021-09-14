Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.25 and last traded at C$5.27. Approximately 122,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 322,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

GUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

The firm has a market cap of C$648.75 million and a P/E ratio of 11.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.29.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.24 per share, with a total value of C$94,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,488 shares in the company, valued at C$2,910,757.12. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,300 shares of company stock worth $309,788.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

