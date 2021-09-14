Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FVI. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.50.

TSE FVI opened at C$5.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.34. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

