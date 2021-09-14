Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Lowered to C$58.00 at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.67.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$54.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.36 billion and a PE ratio of 13.92. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$72.40.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

In other news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,538,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,615,500. Insiders purchased a total of 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420 over the last quarter.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

