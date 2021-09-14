Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$46.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.88.

TSE NPI opened at C$41.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.41. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$35.35 and a 1-year high of C$51.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley acquired 1,000 shares of Northland Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

