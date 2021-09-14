MGIC Investment Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) – B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

