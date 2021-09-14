Analyzing Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) & Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Community Capital Bancshares and Arrow Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrow Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Arrow Financial has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.68%. Given Arrow Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arrow Financial is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Arrow Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Arrow Financial 33.86% 14.78% 1.31%

Volatility and Risk

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Arrow Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 2.01 $1.24 million N/A N/A Arrow Financial $144.55 million 3.85 $40.83 million $2.64 13.54

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats Community Capital Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

