Bank of America Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $60.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.37% and a net margin of 8.22%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 696,904 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,736,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $6,418,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.