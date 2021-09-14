Reviewing APA (NASDAQ:APA) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

APA (NASDAQ:APA) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Toray Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

APA has a beta of 4.94, indicating that its stock price is 394% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Industries has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for APA and Toray Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 7 8 1 2.63 Toray Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

APA currently has a consensus price target of $25.32, indicating a potential upside of 25.66%. Given APA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Dividends

APA pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. APA pays out -9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toray Industries pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. APA has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 11.43% -145.33% 4.08% Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares APA and Toray Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion 1.72 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -18.66 Toray Industries $17.77 billion 0.63 $431.98 million $0.54 25.48

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than APA. APA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toray Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

APA beats Toray Industries on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc. is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others. The Fibers and Textiles segment involves the production and sale of nylon, polyester, acrylic fiber and textile products, and synthetic suede. The Functional Chemicals segment handles the production and sale of nylon and ABS resins, polyester and polypropylene films, and raw materials for synthetic fibers and fine chemicals. The Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment provides the production and sale of carbon fibers and advanced composite materials. The Environment & Engineering segment involves construction and plant engineering services, including the manufacturing of industrial equipment, machinery, and environmental equipment. The Life Science segment deals with the production and sale of pharmaceutical and medical products. The Others segment includes analysis, survey, research and in

